Danny Hightshoe lost his battle with cancer at the age of 64. He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, brother and friend.
He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Highstshoe; two sisters, Joyce Berry (Rick), Kristy Pruitt (Kenneth); two step-sons, Chris Bonds (Jill), Mark Bonds; step-daughter, Allison Pugh (Ben); grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
Danny is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hopkins-Hightshoe; father, Chris Hightshoe; sister, Cathy Baschke; and grandparents.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
