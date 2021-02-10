Danny Linn, also known to many as Uncle Dan, 67 of Culpepper Mountain was born October 4, 1953 to the late Grady and Inez (Jinkins) Linn. He passed away on February 4, 2021.
He worked for Ward Bus Company in his younger years and then went into sheet metal work in Little Rock. He decided to work closer to home and did concrete finishing until going to work at Petit Jean Electric as an engineer. He retired in 2016 to his cattle farm on Culpepper Mountain, where he entertained his many friends at the barn. He enjoyed visiting and would sit for many hours as long as he had company.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Jack, Gary, Bill; and one sister, Judy.
He survived by his wife of 46 years, Susie; and a son, Jason and a special nephew, Colton Story, all of Clinton. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Danny Story of Clinton and brother-in-law, Russell (Corey) Story of Van Buren, Arkansas, sisters-in-law, Laura of Bee Branch, Arkansas, Mary of Flint, Michigan, many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
A visitation service will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Choctaw Church of Christ, Choctaw, Arkansas immediately followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Culpepper Cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are practicing social distancing at all our services and all patrons are required to provide and wear their own masks, as well as practice social distancing.
