Monday was observed as Martin Luther King Day. The birthday of Dr. King was officially recognized as a holiday in 1986. Three years following the declaration that was signed by President Reagan. The impact of Dr. King’s legacy continues to reverberate across the south fifty years following his death. Reflecting on Dr. King’s writings have often challenged me over the years. The words that are most commonly associated with Dr. King are the ones spoken in his “I Have A Dream” speech.
On a hot August day in the nation’s capital, in the shadows of the Lincoln Memorial, a young Baptist minister from Alabama rose to the podium and delivered one of the most famous speeches in U.S. History. King’s words called for an America that was a place for racial healing and unity. In the course of his speech he began to share his dream.
“I have a dream…” Those four words are now considered some of the most pivotal ever spoken. Those four words have inspired many to influence change. Those four words create images of Dr. King in my mind. Those four words almost didn’t make it into the speech.
King is said to have written his speech early in the morning of August 28th. Writing the speech was a source of much anxiety for King. His speech was to be the highlight of the March on Washington. The event followed a mile-long march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.
A million thoughts must have been racing through his mind as he stepped to the podium that day. As Dr. King made deleviered his speech gospel singer Mahalia Jackson screamed out, “Tell them about your dream Martin!” At that moment, history was forever altered.
King’s dream of racial unity and brotherhood was echoed throughout the speech. King famously said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by their character.” History is fifty years removed from that day and that dream remains to be ambitious and just outside of reach.
Dr. King’s life was lost in pursuit of creating the change he so desperately wanted to see in our world. Today, he would be just 92 years old and curiosity begs to question how much more of an impact he would have had if his life had not been cut short. What would King say in a moment like the one we seem to be living through?
This moment of civil unrest is all that my generation will have to compare with what happened in the 1960’s. My father in-law’s perspective is largely shaped by his career in Memphis as a fire fighter. His stories of the social unrest in Memphis following King’s assasination seemed to be captured by the images we see on our evening news. For all the ways the world is different than it was in those days, in many ways it feels the same.
The world needs more dreamers like Dr. King. Those who are empowered by their courage to go out and create the king of change they want to see in the world. His dream serves as a symbol of hope to those who long to see it realized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.