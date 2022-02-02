I’m still not done talking about spending as much time as I did with law enforcement just over a week ago.
This for a couple-three reasons, not the least of which being that if you go on some drug raids (the formal term is “execution of a search warrant” but this is just you and me talking) and then a Saturday night riding around with police, well, lots to talk about.
The first thing is, to be clear, for a reporter tagging along on these things, it’s not only quite an honor, but they really really really don’t want one of two possible things to happen: First, the reporter getting hurt or, two, the reporter getting in the way of something and messing up the investigation.
The first is because, well, hurt reporters lead to all kinds of headaches, the second being the world is full of horror stories where some daring genius reporter goes running in and does something that comes up in court later and makes things hard or impossible for the prosecution of a case.
Which is to say despite being a daring genius all parties concerned worked pretty hard to make sure I was out of the way, either harm’s way or justice’s way, but out of the way no matter how you look at it.
And I knew this going in, having proven myself in previous operations to be, despite the daring genius thing, capable of staying out of the way. So there I was, staying out of the way, watching the SWAT team go through the woods. And when I say “watching” I mean being out there on the road and watching these tiny green lights – the night vision goggles – bobbing through the woods in the pre-dawn darkness.
They’re not messing around, by the time I’d pulled up, at the tail end of the force which was, um, executing the search warrant, the night-vision team was already out of the van and moving.
It’s interesting to watch officers get ready for a thing. Lots of hanging out, waiting for the next phase (which if you’ve been in the military you know exactly what I’m talking about) but then when it’s time to go, when AR-15s are double-checked and clipped in place, final review of the plan, the whole chatty hanging out stops. Was: Waiting for something to happen. Is: Something is happening, be serious. It’s like a light turning on (or turning off, depending on how you, as it were, look at it).
It’s the same on routine patrol. Just patrolling, cars being cars, people being people, “Yeah I was thinking of trying the tacos at that one place and….” something changes. No more chat, no more waiting for the next phase. The lights come on (or, again, go off). Serious face; time to get to work.
My favorite story that couldn’t make it into the news coverage: See that thumbnail of me that goes with this column? Well yeah, that’s me, beard and long hair. (That look helps when I do my prison ministry thing, as we’ve discussed at other times in this space.) One of the officers on the raids, at that point things had wound down and for him at least it was back to chatting, when he found out I was a reporter said when he first saw me he assumed I was an undercover drug cop, and my look for that role was “dialed.”
I could hardly wait to get home and tell the wife.
