Darlene Renee Bonds, 56, of Fox, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Conway, Arkansas. Mrs. Bonds was born on Monday, December 13, 1965 to Clyde Haines and Marie Lyngheim in Leslie, Arkansas.
Darlene attended Anitoch Baptist Church in Rushing, Arkansas. She graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Petit Jean College in Morrilton, Arkansas. Darlene worked as an Administrative Assistant for many years in the City Government of Mountain View, Arkansas. She enjoyed shopping, using new technology, her dog Peaches, and mostly spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are, her loving husband, Andy Bonds of over twenty years; four sons, Jason Tucker of Center Ridge, Arkansas, Curtis Collister of Clinton, Arkansas, Chad Bonds of Prim, Arkansas, Lance Bonds of Prim, Arkansas; one daughter, Nicole Long of Prim, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; mother, Marie Kamp (Sonny) of Coweta, Oklahoma; sister, Peggy Salinas (Reyes) of Center Ridge, Arkansas, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Darlene is preceded in death by her father.
Visitation for Mrs. Bonds will be from 6-8 P.M. Monday, March 7, 2022 at Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View, Arkansas. A Graveside Service will be 10 A.M. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Fox Cemetery in Fox, Arkansas. Brothers Roy Dale Clark and Dylan Stewart will officiate.
Pallbearers are Rodney Owens, Corey Patton, Lance Bonds, Jason Tucker, Curtis Collister, and Phillip Rushing. Honorary Pallbearers are Marty Berry, Chad Bonds, and Terry Rushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.