The Van Buren County Public Library presents Dr. P. Clay Sherrod, astronomical researcher and consultant at the Arkansas Sky Observatory located on Petit Jean Mountain.
He will be discussing the upcoming total eclipse that will be passing over Arkansas on April 8, 2024. Sherrod has devoted more than three decades to research and education in earth and physical sciences, and also in the fields of astronomy and archeology. He has published hundreds of papers and documents in scientific journals and other scientific publications worldwide, as well 40 published books in archeology, meteorology, climatology, archeoastronomy, astronomy and biomedical research.
Sherrod is also known far and wide for his innovative environmental instrumentation and adaptation of conventional telescopes for advanced usage by both amateur and professional observers. He will be able to discuss eclipse watching safety regarding the use of telescopes, as well as eclipse times and duration of darkness for cities along the main path of the eclipse.
Because Arkansas is a favored area for the longest period of darkness during this event, our state should expect a great public interest focused on areas along the path of the eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs at least once each year somewhere on the Earth, but an eclipse still remains one of the most spectacular and rarest of astronomical phenomenon.
Sherrod’s presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Van Buren County Library Community Room.
