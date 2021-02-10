Dean Shipp, 85, of Woolverton Mountain joined the heavenly choir on Friday February 5, 2021. He was born on April 23, 1935 on Woolverton Mountain to Ken and Nancy Shipp. He was a lifelong member of Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church and served as a song leader and deacon. He was a barber in Morrilton for over 40 years. Dean found great joy in family and singing. He helped coordinate the Thursday night gospel singings and was a member of the Southern Gospel group Heaven’s Jubilee.
In addition to his parents, Dean was proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years, Vonnie Sue Shipp. Two brothers, Leo and Doyle Shipp. Two sisters, Gladys Grill and Sonja O’Brien. He is survived by his sons, Don (Rhonda) Shipp and Greg (Geneva) Shipp. 4 Grandchildren: Amber (Jeff) Gannon, Chad (Amber Gail) Shipp, Josh Shipp and Maria (Jacob) Lawson. 2 Great Grandchildren: Dallas and Harper Gannon. His church and singing families.
Being a barber, Dean never met a stranger. He said he would retire when his oldest Granddaughter graduated from high school. He retired with a barber chair in his back room and he continued on cutting hair for friends and family a few more years. He loved singing. He and Sue traveled a many of mile to gather with their singing friends over many many years. In the summertime, you’d find him in his garden tending to his watermelons. In the Fall, he enjoyed listening to the dogs run deer and shooting many quail over a good bird dog. In his later years he and Sue spent quality time in their swing in the yard. They passed along their love of God to their family and set an example of a loving Christian marriage.
We would like to thank the staff of CHI Hot Springs and Kindred Hospice for your loving care of Dean. Also we want to thank our family and friends for their prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Woolverton Mountain Cemetery, 362 Woolverton Mountain Rd., Clinton, Arkansas 72031.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 8, at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church with Pastors Roy Hill and Michael Gray officiating. Burial will be at Woolverton Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10 a.m. prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Pallbearers will be Chad Shipp, Lynn Shipp, Kenny O’Brien, Lonnie Flowers, Kenny Chism and Josh Shipp. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneral homes.net
