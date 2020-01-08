Jerry Watson, 50, Clinton & Miranda Rice, 34, Bee Branch

Aaron Elrod, 29, Tumbling Shoals & Bailey Martin, 26, Rose Bud

Brandon Flanery, 27, Fairfield Bay & Vickie Gibbs, 28, Springdale

Dewayne Matthews, 70, Clinton & Diane Smith, 58, Clinton

William Henley, 77, Fairfield Bay & Brenda Haley, 67, Fairfield Bay

Lyle Haynes, 76, Quitman & Minnie Varvil, 71, Quitman

Douglas Gardner, 68, Clinton & Madonna Ewing, 58, Clinton

Michael Williams, 51, Clinton & Nina Bolden, 52, Clinton

Daryle Webster, 39, Springfield & Tabitha Adams, 30, Wilburton OK

William Lowry, 53, Mountain View & Ruth Lowry, 57, Mountain View

