Jerry Watson, 50, Clinton & Miranda Rice, 34, Bee Branch
Aaron Elrod, 29, Tumbling Shoals & Bailey Martin, 26, Rose Bud
Brandon Flanery, 27, Fairfield Bay & Vickie Gibbs, 28, Springdale
Dewayne Matthews, 70, Clinton & Diane Smith, 58, Clinton
William Henley, 77, Fairfield Bay & Brenda Haley, 67, Fairfield Bay
Lyle Haynes, 76, Quitman & Minnie Varvil, 71, Quitman
Douglas Gardner, 68, Clinton & Madonna Ewing, 58, Clinton
Michael Williams, 51, Clinton & Nina Bolden, 52, Clinton
Daryle Webster, 39, Springfield & Tabitha Adams, 30, Wilburton OK
William Lowry, 53, Mountain View & Ruth Lowry, 57, Mountain View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.