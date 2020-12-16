As 2020 comes to a close, so does our first year of the ‘we noticed’ awards. First, the Van Buren county master gardeners traveled down Candy Cane Lane in Fairfield Bay to present the first of December’s “we noticed “ awards. We were pleasantly surprised that the award went to two different households. Doris Wilkinson and Judy and Dan Rehm are neighbors that share their love of gardening. They were nominated by Susan Stewart. There is a joint space between the two houses that they have all worked very hard on. Dan is the muscles of the group, while Doris and Judy are the creative geniuses. He is the super man behind the great women. Besides for the shared space, they each have a lovely garden that backs onto the golf course. They jokingly said that their next project was going to be a bridge between their two houses. It was inspiring to see friends and neighbors work together and have fun doing it. Congratulations to all of you.
The final “we noticed” award of 2020 went to Jo Nell O’Neal of Clinton. We enjoyed meeting her and touring her garden. They built the house in 1985, so this garden has been a work in progress. She showed us her favorite Japanese maple tree that she rescued and nursed back to health. Now she has had to continually expand the garden that it is in to accommodate it. The other interesting thing was how she knows a lot of the other gardeners that we have already featured. They have shared plants and ideas. Some were in the horticultural society together. Jo was nominated by her daughter, Christie...who has been a big help with the garden. Good job!! We look forward to seeing it in the spring when it is all in bloom.
These are another example that nominations work. So, please message me with the name of the person and garden that you enjoy. It could be a large yard, or just a flower garden. Email me at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com Let’s continue to enjoy the beauty of Van Buren county ... and thank you to all of our nominees for your hard work. It is appreciated. I look forward to seeing many more in the upcoming year.
