Super Tuesday wasn’t and November won’t be the most vital decision that you make in this life!
There’s an idea that so many embrace that is flawed in its very premise: Subjective Truth. My truth may not be your truth. And yet “truth” by its very construct must be defined by a singular definition. There is truth and everything else based on desire and hope. Christians rally around the truth of the Bible. Yet even Christians often find a way to define truth to fit their personal desires or hopes.
The value system of our society is shifting because the truth of God’s word doesn’t accommodate that mindset. God’s word is dismissed as outdated and narrow minded. God’s way is indeed narrow. And whether this world…you included, remembers that, accepts that or practices that truth doesn’t change that it is His truth and you can live by or die outside of it.
In Joshua’s final years the people had not yet completed the conquest of the Promised Land and they were restless. Some of the people were strong in the faith, making a difference for God in their society. There were others who had sold out to contemporary thoughts, morals and practices. And in between the two were a large group of their countryman who had made no clear decision as to where they stood in relation to God. To this group Joshua address his remarks urging them to move beyond indecision and restlessness, to a clear-cut decision for God.
Some of the decisions that we make in life are not that earth shattering, history will see little difference in the cereal you chose to eat for breakfast, but there are choices in life that important, even life altering. And we have to live with the consequences.
Joshua in the first 13 verses reminds them of all that God had done for them. It is not with the might of their swords or bows that the victory has been won, but by the power of God. God had done it all. But the people nevertheless have to choose God for themselves – intelligently, decisively and willingly.
This is the God who made heaven and earth. This is this the God who loved man too much to leave him in his sin. This is the God who demonstrated His love by sending His only son to earth to earth to live among us. This is the God who knew that we could never earn our way into heaven by good works, so he went to the cross bearing our sins. This is the God whom the grave could not hold and rose victoriously from the grave. This is the God who established the church and who is coming back in the form of His Son to bring all of human history to a culmination. This is the God, that we are called to serve.
Joshua said it like this: 14 “Therefore, fear the Lord and worship (serve) Him in sincerity and truth. Get rid of the gods your ancestors worshiped beyond the Euphrates River and in Egypt, and worship the Lord. 15 But if it doesn’t please you to worship the Lord, choose for yourselves today the one you will worship: the gods your fathers worshiped beyond the Euphrates River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living. As for me and my family, we will worship the Lord.” Joshua 24:14-15
There can be little doubt about what Joshua is after. Joshua, that day, called for a decision that would help end the spiritual, intellectual and moral restlessness that marked so many lives. Joshua challenges us to acknowledge that it is time to make a decision. Either enter the world and live by its standards and collect its rewards, no matter how temporary. Or make a decision to follow God, wholeheartedly and without reservation. One has to make a decision.
The answer for some is, “Well I want to but not now, now is not a good time.” The Bible says that now is the time. If you think God is working according to your calendar…well…you better think again!
Joshua ends his address with what has become known as one of the most powerful and courageous testimonies and witness in all of Scripture. Joshua said,
“… But as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
