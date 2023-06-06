Decoration will be on Sunday, June 11, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Singing for the morning service will be local singers. The message will be brought by church pastor Brother Eric Shue. There will be a potluck lunch and fellowship to follow at noon. The church and cemetery are located on Shady Grove Road, off Highway 110 in Shirley.
The afternoon will bring a short cemetery business meeting with singing by local artists to follow.
“Come join us for worship, fun, and fellowship as we remember our loved ones gone on before us,” organizers said.
Donations to the cemetery may be mailed to: Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, c / o Pam Murray, 12137 Highway 110, Shirley, Arkansas. Cemetery donations will be accepted at the decoration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.