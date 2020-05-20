The Pee Dee Cemetery has canceled all decoration services for May 10, 2020, due to the COVID-19 regulations. The cemetery is being cared for as usual. You can put out new flowers at your own time frame. You can send your donation by mail. Make check payable to Pee Dee Cemetery. Mail check to Rita Collums, P O Box 175, Bee Branch, AR 72013
Bee Branch Cemetery Decoration will be May 26. Due to COVID-19,social distancing and face masks. No public meeting. Board member will be present for any issues 9-12 and to receive donations for upkeep. Tax Exempt status has been received. Or mail donations to Bee Branch Cemetery 263 Record Loop, Bee Branch Ar 72013.
Decoration day at the Bradford Cemetery canceled Sunday- JUNE 7
Decoration Day for the Bradford Cemetery, located on Highway 16 East, Shirley, has been canceled due to the health issue of COVID-19. The building will not be open. As always, the cemetery is open and available for family and friends to decorate the graves of loved ones.
Donations may be made for upkeep of the cemetery. Checks should be made payable to the Bradford Cemetery and mailed to the Treasurer, Rebecca Burgess, 4471 Banner Mountain Road, Shirley, Arkansas 72153.
Please refer questions to the Cemetery Board Members making this decision: Jerry Bradley, Roy Clark, Paul Harper, Donald Shull, or Phyllis Young.
Crabtree Cemetery Decoration Cancellation. Due to the current situation and the need for social distancing we will not be having a service and potluck this year at the Crabtree Cemetery. However we encourage you to decorate your graves as usual.
Any donations for the care of the cemetery can be made to “Crabtree Cemetery Fund” and mailed to Barbara Jackson, 10766 Hwy 16 W, Clinton, AR 72031. If you would like a copy of the financial statement please note this when you send your donation and one will be mailed to you.
Huie Hunterhill decoration services 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25. Boy Scout troop 152 will perform a flag ceremony. Short service to follow, with no guests speaker planned. All activities will be outside, with no potluck planned.
As always, the service is open to anyone to participate. Hopefully, we will have a full ceremony next year. This will be the 110th consecutive decoration service at the cemetery. Hope to see you there, thanks, Richard 501-253-0160 for further info if needed.
