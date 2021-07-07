COVID-19 infection numbers, having been in decline since the December-January pandemic peak, are again beginning to climb in the state, and the county. Sources blame the increase on two factors: The Delta variant of the disease, held to be more infectious, and the overall lack of people who have received the vaccine, including those in Van Buren County.
The Delta variant (or strain), officially the B.1.617.2 labeled “Delta” by the World Health Organization, has been labeled one of the “Variants of Concerns” by the Centers for Disease Control. Variants of Concerns are in the middle of a CDC -established three-tier classification system of Variants of Interest (VOC), Variants of Concern (VOC) and Variants of High Consequence (VOHC). Of the three, no VOHC exists, while Delta, in the VOC, is one of two strains of the disease, the other being the “Alpha” variant, first seen in the United Kingdom.
While also highly transmittable, the Alpha variant is not having the same public health impact as the Delta variant. It remains, however, too early to provide specific numbers on Delta variant impact in the state do to the time lag between infection rise and test results.
“The time it takes to receive the sequence of a test specimen to determine if it is a variant of concern is about three weeks. For that reason, it is not possible to state whether or not a variant is currently spreading in a county in real time. Because the Delta variant spreads extremely fast, we believe it is likely circulating in all counties of Arkansas at this point in time even though we haven’t yet been able to verify it by a positive sample sequence, so community leaders should assume that the Delta variant is likely circulating in their communities,” Arkansas Department of Health Public Information Officer Danyelle McNeil stated.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said in the governor’s weekly news conference June 29 that he thinks the delta variant of the coronavirus will account for over half of the state’s coronavirus cases within the next week or two. Currently, the percentage sits at around 25 percent, he said.
After several weeks at zero-to-one numbers for new COVID-19 infections per day, Van Buren County has begun a slight but measurable increase in new infections. Since June 25 the trend has moved from zero-to-one per day to 5 new cases on July 5. Van Buren County has 31 active cases of the disease, with 1,353 recoveries as of July 5.
The Van Buren County hospital, Ozark Health, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 related activity.
Ozark Health CEO David Deaton states: “In June, COVID-19 related cases accounted for roughly 1.5 percent of emergency department visits and 3 percent of hospital admissions at Ozark Health Medical Center. This is a slight increase from the prior month. No COVID-19 related hospital deaths occurred in June. Overall COVID-19 testing volume remains lower than it was earlier in the year; however, the positivity rate has risen to 10 percent. The number of monoclonal antibody therapy treatments we provided also increased in June.”
A factor in the spread, cited by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in his June 29 news conference, was lack of vaccinations in the state.
Currently about 39 percent of the state’s total population is vaccinated, the governor said, while 52 percent of Arkansas adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor said he wants to see those numbers increase.
“We all have to work to get up to a much higher [vaccination] level,” the governor said.
Citing statistics from the Arkansas Department of Health to encourage state residents to get vaccinated, the governor said that just over 90 percent of the state’s current active cases are coming from residents who are not fully vaccinated, while over 98 percent of hospitalizations since Jan. 26 are also from non-fully vaccinated Arkansans.
“We need to continue to push vaccinations because that is the safest and quickest way out of this [pandemic],” the governor said.
While not 100 percent effective, the COVID-19 vaccine is held to be 95-or-better percent at preventing the disease. If an individual is in the 5 percent group and does become infected, symptoms would be less dire and shorter duration.
Arkansas is forty-ninth in the country in vaccinations according to data presented on arkansascovid.com, a website created and maintained by The University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media, with 26,482 vaccines administered per 10,000 people, or just under 800,000 doses as of March 1. Tennessee is the only state which lags behind, with 25,062 per 10,000 or just over 1.7 million vaccine doses. Other states have higher doses-per-population numbers, the nearest being Mississippi, just slightly above Arkansas at 26,924 per 10,000 with a total of just over 800,000 doses (all effective March 1).
Arkansans Department of Health online data shows Van Buren County with a 32.27 percent immunization rate of of July 5, below the state 39 percent average cited by Hutchinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.