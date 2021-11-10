Dennis George Cheever, of Shirley, Arkansas was born on August 4, 1946 to the late Mildred Mable Cheever and passed from this life on November 3, 2021.
He was a United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam era and spent the rest of his life logging and driving a semi. He lived out his final years at Golden Pond RV park where he distinguished himself as a professional retired fisherman. He will be deeply missed by those whom he loved.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.