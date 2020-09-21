Dennis Paul Domers, 48, of Clinton was born on April 28, 1972 to Richard Lee Domers and the late Patricia (Murphy) Domers in Barberton, Ohio and passed from this life on September 14, 2020 in Clinton. Dennis was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Murphy) Domers.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Richard Domers, spouse, Jessica Domers, one son, Trendon Domers, three step children; Aleena Rogers, Mateo Gonzalez, Jesse Downs, one sister, Kelly Oyler (John), one brother, Richie Domers (Jennifer), one nephew, Caleb Oyler, one niece, Tori Mayhak, other relatives and many many friends.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to JW.org.
To express online condolences, please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
