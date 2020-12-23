The Arkansas Department of Health has outlined its plan for vaccine distribution using what it is calling a “Phased approach” to distribution.
In a Dec. 15 letter, the department has Arkansas segmented into a three-tier “Phase 1” approach, which began Dec. 14. Phase 1 represents distribution while “limited doses are available,” per the letter.
“During Phase 1, when limited doses are available, it will be necessary to focus vaccination efforts on key population groups to increase early impact on the course of the pandemic. Phase 1 is divided into three high priority areas. Phase 1-A will be the highest priority. Also affecting allocation of doses in the very initial stages are the ultra-cold storage and handling requirements of the initial authorized vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech), as well as the fact that it is shipped in quantities of 975 doses.”
Phase 1-A, the initial phase, focuses on health care workers and residents of Long Term Care facilities. Health care workers are focused on those in the “highest risk settings,” such as hospitals with a high proportion of COVID-19 patients.
Other than the 18 largest hospitals, vaccines will be routed to pharmacies which can either arranged to transport the vaccines to hospitals, or do the vaccine on its own. The large hospitals will receive vaccine directly, and were not named in the document.
Phase 1-B is for essential workers, including “... day care workers, workers in K-12 and Higher Education, food industry (meat packing and grocery), correctional 2 workers, utilities, truck drivers, and essential government and infrastructure workers, etc.”
This phase will also be distributed through pharmacies and medical clinics.
Finally 1-C are adults with chronic health conditions or who are over 65.
The initial vaccine allotment is expected Dec. 13-19 to begin Phase 1-A. This will be the Pfizer vaccine. The second allotment is targeted for Dec. 20-26 and will be both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. With this allotment vaccination of long-term care residents will commence.
Phase 1-B will begin when 1-A vaccinations has been “well covered,” per the letter.
Scheduling is subject to change as circumstances may require, a department spokesperson said.
