‘Make new friends, but keep the old, one is silver, and the other’s gold.” Girl Scout song by Joseph Parry. Oh, I hate to hear a good friend say, we’re moving. What? Why? There are always good reasons why they move but I’m selfish and “I” don’t want them to.
Yes, I know I can make new friends but as we age it’s harder and harder to make friends. Oh, you can have a lot of “friends” but having trusted, true friends that will ALWAYS be there for you, that can sit in a room with you and talk forever or not say a word and it’s the best day ever are rare. “A friend is someone who helps you up when you’re down, and if they can’t they lay down beside you and listen.” Winnie the Pooh.
I will keep these “old” friends forever but when they move away the times you get to share together get fewer and fewer as the years go by and this is just so sad. Social media is a way to stay in touch but it’s just not the same.
I get spoiled when I find a good friend that I can just randomly show up at their house and vent about my day or share some exciting news. I know that since the beginning of the year, I have been so busy that I haven’t been a very good friend, mother, grandmother, or wife.
My day-to-day struggles and job responsibilities have taken precedence. While the job is terribly important I am working on a better balance and each week things seem to be falling into a better routine and I am blessed and grateful.
“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” Walter Winchell. I can count on one hand the number of people that I can say fit that description. I am blessed and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t offer up a prayer of thanks for that. Your kindness challenge is to let your friend(s) know how much you love and appreciate them being in your life. Tomorrow is not promised.
Good friends move, recently we had a friend suddenly pass away and our hearts have been so heavy with grief. I’ve come to the point in my life where I know these things will be happening more often but I don’t have to like it! I know I have to deal with it but I wish I didn’t. Pam Brown reminds us that, “A friendship can weather most things and thrive in thin soil; but it needs a little mulch of letters and phone calls and small, silly presents every so often – just to save it from drying out completely.”
To the friends and family that I have neglected here lately, I’m sorry. I love you, I cherish our time together and I am always grateful no matter how far apart we are, and when you leave this world your memory will sustain me until we meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.