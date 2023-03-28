When I’m traveling I like to people watch. I wonder about each person. What do they do for a living? What things do they like to do? Where are they going? How are they feeling? I soon realize that while we all are unique and different in our own ways we are also very much alike. We all feel the same emotions. We all have the same basic needs. We all need each other. What’s one person’s strengths is another person’s weaknesses. Whatever we do for a living in some small way is helping another person.
What would we do without someone to pick up the trash? What would we do without our doctors, nurses or teachers? Our grocery store workers, and the list goes on and on. With all of these thoughts I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s not all about me, all the time. I’m grateful for each of these people. I’m grateful for every human being in my life. So what about those that seek to hurt me or think bad about me? There’s a saying that if they are messing with me then they are leaving someone else alone. With these individuals I’m the only one that can decide how I will respond to them. I choose to pray for them and move on. I will choose to look to the good and surround myself with those that seek no harm and are more loving and kind.
In my travels I’ve met some really interesting people. I love to travel, I love people. I needed this trip. I needed this reminder that I am not alone. There are so many people out there that are the same as me yet different.
Life is beautiful. We live our lives one day, one night at a time. We go from day to day, month to month and year to year doing what we can to be good, to be happy. We all do this individually and together. We rely on one another even if we don’t acknowledge that each day.
Your kindness challenge this week is to acknowledge in some small way those people that you need but may overlook. Thank the mailman for delivering your mail every day. Thank the truck driver you see at the gas station or buy him his coffee. Compliment the lady at church who prints the church bulletin each week.
When you see a stranger on the street and you wonder about who they are keep them in your prayers. You don’t know what they might be dealing with in their everyday lives or just say hello you might make more of a difference then you realize. Be the good in someone else’s day and the good will enrich and empower you to cherish the good in your day.
