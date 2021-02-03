[Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series on broadband access, a wide look at broadband in Arkansas. Subsequent stories will bring the focus into the county and its issues. The Van Buren County Democrat and its sister newspapers in central Arkansas, along with freelancer Jay Brakefield, collaborated on this effort.]
The digital divide in Arkansas isn’t a straight line. It’s fluid, it’s largely urban-rural, and its days seem to be numbered as millions of dollars pour into the state to provide universal broadband access.
Exactly how large this divide is can be difficult to parse. The Federal Communications shows that 100 percent of Faulkner, Pope, Van Buren, White and Independence counties, for instance, have access to at least one source of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 3 for uploads, the speed the federal agency has deemed adequate for most users.
Bandwidth
The website Broadbandnow.com has two slightly different sets of percentages, in a map and a list: Faulkner, 94.3 (or 92.6); Pope, 89.3 (or 82.9); Van Buren, 16.8 (or 14); White, 76 (or 69.1); and Independence 77.1 (or 70.5). The broadband map created by the State Broadband Office, the Commerce Department agency created in 2019 to oversee the expansion of access, doesn’t employ percentages but color-codes each county, based on FCC data, showing areas currently served or scheduled to receive 25/3 service and those that lack service and are candidates for inclusion in the program.
Broadbandnow ranks Arkansas 41st in broadband access. At one time, it was 50th. Data on coverage even five years ago is difficult to come by, but it seems clear that the state is on the upswing.
As for coverage figures, Steven Porch, executive broadband manager for the broadband office’s Arkansas Rural Connect program, tactfully says, “There has been some exaggeration in coverage” by providers. Some residents complain that satellite coverage, one of the several ways in which broadband is delivered, is spotty or too expensive. Tilly, an unincorporated community in Pope County, has the worst internet in Arkansas, with an average download speed of 7.99 Mbps, according to Broadbandnow, though two satellite providers claim 99.9 percent coverage with 25 Mbps. On the state map, Tilly is just outside an area with better coverage. The state agency’s site, broadband.arkansas.gov, offers an opportunity to test the speed of your computer.
Money
Oh, and about that money. The state broadband office received $119,300 from the federal CARES Act and $5.7 million in state funds to disburse grants to providers for broadband expansion, Porch said. Of that, about $86 million has been granted for 60 projects to add or improve service, with an emphasis on unserved or underserved communities. The deadline to deploy these projects has been extended to Jan. 31, and new projects will have until Sept. 30 to deploy. He’s received calls from several providers saying that they’re done and are signing up customers, awaiting clearance from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences tech staff, which will continue to monitor the projects as they go forward.
In some cases, the grant goes to both the provider and a governmental entity: $803,762 to Hillbilly Wireless and Cave City, which straddles Independence and Sharp counties; $512,077 to Hillbilly Wireless and Oil Trough, in Independence County; $2,497,795 to Windstream and White County; and $2,902,845 to The Computer Works and Mayflower, in Faulkner County. In those cases, Porch says, the governmental entities are encouraged not to merely sign off on the funds but to play an active role in negotiating an affordable price for the service.
Ed Kegley, vice president of Hillbilly Wireless, said the company received four grants, including those for the projects in Independence County. He said about 20 new customers have subscribed to the wireless service in the Oil Trough area, 30 to 40 in Cave City. Eventually he said, the company could sign up 3,000 to 4,000 subscribers in the two areas, about 70 percent in Cave City, which is larger. He said the company had apprised the mayors of the two towns of its rates but that no negotiation took place. The monthly fee is usually $59.99, in line with industry standards.
But wait, there’s more: $6.2 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s State Broadband Initiative; $424 million from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Program, which aims to bring service to 388,000 Arkansans over the next decade; $635 million from the Agriculture Department’s ReConnect Program. “We don’t play any role in the expansion of these projects,” Porch said. “However, we do look to see what areas are awarded and do our best not to overbuild in these communities.”
CARES funds also flowed to school districts for virtual education during the COVID pandemic. Last summer, the state authorized at least $125 million, most of it in federal funds, to towns and school districts to prepare for virtual learning. Districts reported having spent at least $22 million. The money has been used for Chromebook laptop computers, personal protective equipment and hot spots, distributed to students who lack good internet access at home. State money and contributions from T-Mobile have also helped provide the hot spots. Some districts, including Clinton, have installed hot spots on buses, and students who still can’t get a good connection at home can hook onto wi-fi at schools and other sites. “McDonald’s is still my best bet,” laughed Candace Williams, executive director of the Rural Community Alliance, an education advocacy group. She lives in Phillips County and has a child in the Marvell district.
An unscientific survey of districts in the five counties found patterns. Initially, the percentage of virtual learners in several districts was in the high 20s, with the greatest share in the higher grades. That number has come down several percentage points, but that’s fluid, too. Generally, younger students have returned to class while some older ones have gone home to learn. The difference is motivation; it’s just generally more difficult for a younger child to focus without the presence of a teacher. And a parent who’s returned from a hard day’s work doesn’t always feel like spending several hours on virtual schoolwork.
“A lot of the kids at home do struggle,” perhaps 50 percent, said Elizabeth Branscum, a physical science and chemistry teacher at Cedar Ridge High School, in Independence County. She’s seen virtual learning from both sides; her first-grade daughter learned from home for the first nine weeks of the fall semester. “It’s a lot of work,” Branscum said. “I’m a teacher, and I struggled with helping her.” The upside of virtual learning, she said, is that it’s helped high schoolers who work in the afternoon and evening and has given some a taste of college, when they’ll be on their own.
The Conway district initially had almost 35 percent of its students learning virtually, said Assistant Superintendent Dr. K.K. Bradshaw, but on the first day of school after the holiday, that had dropped to 30.4 percent, heavily weighted to the high school students. The district partnered with the electric utility Conway Corp. to provide access within the city limits. For students outside the city with access problems, hot spots were provided. Echoing administrators in other districts, she said, “Teachers have worked so hard to adapt essential learning” to a virtual format. “It’s a personal interaction between teacher and student, and you can’t get that through a computer screen.”
Some districts, including Riverview, in White County, and Mount Vernon-Enola in Faulkner County, have made use of online learning programs such as Lincoln Learning and Virtual Arkansas. Some have used Google Classroom. Others rely strictly on their own teachers. Some districts, such as Pottsville, in Pope County, and Clinton, in Van Buren County, require failing students to return to class. All focus on keeping each student keep up through phone, video and in-person visits. “If there’s anything we’ve learned,” said Dr. David Stephens, superintendent of the Vilonia district, in Faulkner County, it’s that “we can’t generalize about anything. We must approach each student and family as unique.”
In some cases, COVID hit close to home. Jody Jenkins, the popular superintendent of the Atkins district, in Pope County, died in September from complications of COVID. He was 57.
Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton seemed to speak for many when he said, “It’s been the most difficult year of my career, I think.”
Health care, of course, has been greatly affected by the pandemic, and several area hospitals report making greater use of telemedicine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson facilitated this in March, when he suspended the rules that require a face-to-face meeting to establish a relationship between patient and physician.
Conway Regional Health System began preparing for increased used of telemedicine in 2017, a hospital spokesperson said. On March 18, 2020, one week after Arkansas reported its first COVID-19 case, Conway Regional went live with expanded telemedicine services.
[Next week: We bring the focus into the county, in this case the impact and issues of broadband in education.]
