[Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series on broadband access. This week is broadband and education. The Van Buren County Democrat and its sister newspapers in central Arkansas, along with freelancer Jay Brakefield, collaborated on this effort.]
Any discussion of broadband access, including access in Van Buren County, soon moves to education, namely broadband access for students. The issue became all-the-more visible last year beginning in March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closing and sent students home.
“Students home,” of course, did not mean education came to a stop, and the expectation was that online access via broadband connections would allow education to continue. What made this complex relative to Van Buren County, however, was the overall low population density and rural makeup, leading to a lack of connections in outlying areas, which is to say students were separated from each other, and regions in the county were separated from access to any broadband system.
In time additional complexities: A picture began to form that for some students, school, the social space, the other students, the teachers, the staff provided a grounded safe space. The lack of safe space taken away by “student home,” in some cases, meant that students were not doing well relative to their grades, but not doing well relative to their emotional well being. A problem here is well being away from grades, being more difficult to quantify. Still, just access to the mechanics of education, the lectures and coursework, was not enough.
The ultimate complexity that while students were and are expected to continue their education via broadband access, schools are not broadband providers. Weak signals and lack of cable is not something to schools are expected to address or repair, but it is something schools need to work around if students are to be educated without interruption – and the modern education environment, with work at home snow days as an example, make it a zero-interruption environment.
Clinton School District was typical in this: Early in the pandemic, early in the “go home” call, students in outlying locations found they were not able to plug into the network and continue studies. The near term solution was to equip four school buses with wireless hotspots and drive them out to communities, Scotland, Alread, Plant and Culpepper in order to provide access for students in those areas. Southside Bee Branch also used hotspot school buses for its students.
In some cases lack of signal meant students were forced to use cell phones, with the expensive and restricted minutes, to attend class. When minutes ran out, so did class attendance.
“We just do the best we can,” Southside Schools Superintendent Aaron Hosman said.
Meanwhile, schools tech support was on the phone to area cable providers to see what solutions were available.
Artelco, the area internet provider, reportedly worked to install additional equipment to support internet access for outlying areas. Then came additional support from the state, which allowed student computers, Chromebooks, to be distributed to each student, and ultimately what is called “Mifi” units for students to take home.
CARES Act funding helped, with $300,000 to Clinton schools as a case in point, a third of which went to Chromebooks in order to provide a Chromebook for each student.
Mifi unfailingly comes up when discussion broadband access with school superintendents and staff, a second expense. Relatively small devices, they are distributed to individual students to permit network access from their location, namely from their home. A quick scan of online retailers show then in the $100-$200, with Chromebooks coming in at $200-$300.
These were brought to bear later in the virtual school year as a better solution than specially equipped buses.
So there, after some fast work and additional hardware to address deficiencies, students were online and class was in session.
Then the grades came.
It turns out while any number of students (and teachers, and staff) were equipped to learn and prosper in an online learning environment, other students were less so. Broadband-based learning was different, with its potential for less structure, especially in the rush to get students home during a pandemic. On top of this were health concerns, not just of students clustering, but in any number of cases students helping to care for senior family members. Meaning that a student not only had to act so as not to catch coronavirus themselves, but not to bring it home to those more vulnerable.
So if online was not working, due to the pandemic there were students for whom no other options was immediately available.
And here is where an additional turn takes place. Schools were forced to develop, or accelerate the development, of strategies in order to improve the online learning environment so students having trouble could move past whatever issues and continue learning, and do so safely.
And in some cases, pandemic or no, the decision was made that some students had to come back to school, period.
Clinton Schools Superintendent Jay Chalk referred to this as a “gut wrenching decision” to insist some students who were falling behind to come back to school, to the structured environment, whatever else was going on, due to grades.
“Kids need structure,” Shirley Schools Superintendent Tyrene Gardner said, “Kids need interaction. We’re a society that needs social interaction”
All school districts, Shirley, Southside and Clinton, all report have some students who were brought back into the building/classroom/structure environment due to poor grades, at times coupled with students simply not logging in to virtual sessions, in effect not attending school.
Gardner said her district had some families, tired of calls from the school district, opt to home school children, an essentially unregulated education environment, rather than bring their children back to campus.
In some cases, Southside’s Hosman said, it was parents, not the school, who mandate a students return to campus.
In every case superintendents spoke as to the importance of parents for a good, useful, virtual learning environment for students. Some parents were closely engaged, some parents less so, and some parents not engaged in the education process at all, which in most cases could be shown by a student’s grades.
At the same time, work is underway to improve the system, not just access to broadband, but the development of strategies for a more broadband-aware teaching environment, and students better equipped for the digital future.
[Next week, our third and final installment on broadband access, including the future of broadband in Van Buren County.]
