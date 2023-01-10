Producers in Cleburne County are eligible to apply for 2022 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on improved pasture.
LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.
County committees can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the National Office of qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire.
You must complete a CCC-853 and the required supporting documentation no later than Jan. 30, 2023, for 2022 losses.
For additional information about LFP, including eligible livestock and fire criteria, contact the Cleburne County USDA Service Center at 501-362-2628 ext.2 or visit fsa.usda.gov.
