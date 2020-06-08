Courts across the state closed their doors to the public in mid-March amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Now, district courts in Faulkner and Van Buren counties are preparing to re-open for plea and arraignments as well as trials and other hearings.
Though district judges Chris R. Carnahan and David L. Reynolds are prepared to hold hearings again, the process of going before a judge and having a hearing in district court is much different from what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials have implemented a limit to the number of people allowed in the courtroom at a time to adhere to social distancing guidelines and witnesses called to testify for various hearings are encouraged to do so via video conference.
“Judge Reynolds and I have complied with the Arkansas Department of Health Directives for public meetings, but we are limiting the number of persons in the court and using protective barriers,” Carnahan told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. “We have worked with the various cities in … Faulkner and Van Buren counties to get plexiglass installed in the clerks’ officers where it hadn’t been in the past, like in Clinton, and to install or place for order movable plexiglass screens for the judges, court personnel, the attorneys and any needed audience. These are slowly being installed as the orders are able to be filled.”
Until these barriers are installed, Ninth Judicial District judges will not reopen court buildings for hearings. However, officials expect these safety installments to be in place “before the next court date arrives” in each respective city within the Ninth Judicial District.
The size of the Conway District Court building allows officials to be more flexible and also allow more people in the courtroom at a given time.
The “slightly larger” building has enough space for a plaintiff, their attorney, a prosecutor as well as a defendant and their attorney wile still remaining “correctly distanced without protective screening,” Carnahan said.
Though it has enough space to accommodate more people without needing protective barriers, officials have also ordered for plexiglass to also be installed in Conway’s courtroom.
After the pandemic forced officials to close court and delay trials and other hearings, Judge Carnahan began streaming first-appearance hearings on his official “District Judge Chris Carnahan” Facebook page to allow family and the public to continue watching the hearings to find out what a defendant’s bond is.
“I stream those live when I am performing them,” he said, adding that he encourages residents to continue watching these live feeds. “This allows for defendants’ friends and loved ones to see the proceedings, setting conditions of an accused release and any bond amount that may be necessary to secure a defendant’s presence for trial.”
Since the pandemic hit, local judges have also released more people from the jail on their own recognizance than they have in the past to help keep jail population numbers low.
Jail statistics show that the inmate population is still below capacity.
The Log Cabin previously reported that inmate populations had reached a 10-year low, according to the April statistics released by Faulkner County Detention Center staff. Though the county jail has struggled with overcrowding for years, recently released statistics show that current numbers are still low. The average headcount at Unit I, which is the county’s maximum security facility, was at 73 for the month of May. The facility’s capacity is 118.
Unit II showed to have an average headcount of 36 men and 28 women last month.
“During this health situation we haven’t ‘gone soft,’ but we have acknowledged that personal recognizance bonds are necessary so that incarceration doesn’t become a health crisis,” Carnahan said. “Nevertheless, if there has been a credible case presented regarding a violent, victim-related offense, or a violation by a probationer, the public should know that we are still setting reasonable bonds and issuing no contact orders. A health crisis shouldn’t become an excuse for violent criminals to just be released. It may sound like double talk, but it’s a line we try to walk on each case.”
Everyone who enters the courtroom must wear a facemask and also undergo a health screening to determine if they are a health risk. The judges, bailiffs and all court staff must also undergo the screening and have their temperature taken.
No one under the age of 18 is allowed in the courtroom “unless they have been accused of a minor traffic violation or are a subpoenaed witness,” Carnahan said.
On Monday, Greenbrier Police Chief Gene Earnhart said he likely would work throughout the week to prepare the Greenbrier courtroom for its June 16 docket.
To maintain social distancing, the police chief said no more than 10 people would be allowed in the courtroom and that everyone would be screened and required to sanitize their hands and wear gloves before entering the courtroom.
Because of the safety procedures set in place, the two district judges added additional days to their schedule for Conway and Van Buren County courts.
“This is less efficient from a productivity standpoint, but it does allow for trials to go on and not keep large numbers of people waiting for their case to be called,” Carnahan said. “In light of the limited guidance we have received from the Arkansas Supreme Court, Judge Reynolds and I have had the sidewalks and our lobby marked for 6-foot distancing, we are letting only one case at a time in the courtroom if a trial is underway, with the next trial in the lobby and following cases waiting in their cars or outside with contact numbers for the bailiffs to call when they need to report.”
While the process “is slow,” Carnahan said it is helping court staff keep cases moving as quickly as possible while also keeping everyone safe.
