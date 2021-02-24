The 3A-2 District Basketball Tournament scheduled for Feb. 15-21 is postponed due to the severe winter weather in the area.
The Arkansas Activities Association on Friday made the decision to push back both the regional and state tournaments one week to allow each conference to conduct a district tournament. The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets will be the number 2 seed in the tournament and will host a semifinal game at Yellowjacket Arena on Friday Feb. 26. A win would put the Lady Jackets in the championship game the following night. The Lady Jackets have already qualified for the regional tournament. The Clinton Sr. Boys will enter the district tournament as the number 3 seed and will host a quarterfinal game on Thursday Feb. 25 at Yellowjacket Arena.
The Jackets must win that game to qualify for the regional tournament. The North East Regional Tournament will be held in Manila March 3-6. The 3A State Tournament will be held in Clinton March 8-15.
Notes
The inclement weather forced the cancellation of the junior high district tournament. The Jr boys finished the season 16-1 and second place in the conference. The only loss for the Jr. Jackets was to undefeated Riverview on the road. The Jr. Lady Jackets had a great season going 11-6 and finishing third in the conference. The Lady Jackets lost their first five games of the season and then went 11-1 the rest of the way. The 7th grade Lady Yellowjackets went undefeated on the season and the 7th grade Yellowjackets suffered only two losses on the season.
If you would like to help support the upcoming state tournament in Clinton please contact the high school. If you would like to support the tournament by purchasing an add for the state tournament program, contact Sarah Hutchins at Clinton High School. If you would like to help the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club with your time or supplies for the concession stand contact either Angela Bradford or Philip Jones.
