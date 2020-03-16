He assures us, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
Fear is a powerful human emotion that can cause us to respond inappropriately or motivate us to take positive action. Or fear has the ability to paralyze us from taking any action. Fear can even cause us to turn from God and do things that are not our usual response to what right for us as Christians to do.
We want to trust God but that peace we seek is eluding us. I see it in those going into stores and having carts that are full to the brim fearing the worst. I totally understand that fear because we are anxious and most of us have not experience something like this in our lifetime. It is real and we do not know what to do. God reminds us, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9) You know what we do not have to be brave like we would think of being brave and courageous.
Sometimes being courageous is going to God in prayer and relying on His peace and grace to get us through these times. Do we not remember that God walks with us through all of these times through the power of the Holy Spirit?
Janet Thompson wrote the following prayer and I hope that we can take it to heart. “Lord, we won’t live in a perfect world until we join you in heaven. This current situation won’t be the last crisis for the world or for me. I can’t outrun, outpace, outdo, outsmart, or outlive trouble. It has a way of popping up even in the good and prosperous seasons in the culture, my life, and the lives of those around me.
Lord, quiet my raging emotions so that I can be a beacon of healing love and peace to those in my sphere of influence who are overwhelmed by panic and fear. Please help me memorize John 14:1 to share with others who ask me where my peace comes from: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me.” These are the words that your Son Jesus spoke to His disciples to comfort them and they also give me comfort when I don’t know how the story ends. Amen.”
In a way this will test how strong we are as a people of the Risen Savior, how will we be in helping others who are not part of our biological family. Even times like this can bring out the best in us as believers. Don’t yell at the poor clerk who told you that they are out of something, pray for her/him that they may stay strong in a time of unrest. Pray for those who feel they have to hoard so others go without needed supplies. Figure out ways to help if you can and be a light for Christ. We will get through this!
