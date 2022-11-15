“One of the hardest lessons in life is letting go. Whether it’s guilt, anger, love, loss, or betrayal. Change is never easy. We fight to hold on and we fight to let go.” — Unknown
Saying this is one of the hardest lessons in life is an understatement. For years I struggled with letting go of some things that made me cry almost every night before I fell asleep. The hurt, the loss I felt overwhelmed me, especially in those quiet moments, like right before bedtime, when that hurt would enter my thoughts and bring tears to my eyes. When I was busy during the day those thoughts weren’t there. I kept myself so busy sometimes that it kept me from hurting. Once I was able to let that hurt, the disappointment go the quiet moments of my day were no longer sad ones. It didn’t happen overnight, in fact, it was years before I could let this one hurt go. I can’t honestly tell you what happened specifically that encouraged me to just let it go but I did and I am so very grateful that I was able to come to that point in my life. I can now enjoy my quiet moments and reflect on the good and my last thoughts of the day: gratitude and being content in knowing that I had a fulfilling day full of joy, love, and peace.
Do you have something in your life that is keeping you from living life to its fullest? Are you hanging onto something that is really out of your control and is hurting you? Have you thought about asking for help to show you how you can let that go? There is no shame in asking for help. The choice ultimately is yours and yours alone. Let the past go. Let the things that you cannot change go. When Disney came out with the movie, Frozen, and I heard the song, “Let it Go” for the first time it almost brought tears to my eyes but it was so empowering. Sure it’s a kid’s movie but it has a very powerful message in that song. Elsa kept her secret, her inner thoughts, and worries inside for so long that once her secret was public knowledge she just let it go! There was no reason to hide anymore, she was finally free to be herself. She had so much churning inside her for so long that she ran from her home and felt that was her only opportunity to really be free. She soon realized that running wasn’t the answer, change was and she needed to embrace the change. Her fears were no longer in control of her. “I’m never going back, the past is in the past.” Very powerful.
Your kindness challenge is to let the past fears, disappointments, hurts, betrayals, anger, and guilt, let it all go! You can’t change it. You need to focus on living the now and planning for the future. There isn’t enough time in the day to keep dwelling on things you can’t change. Your time and energy can be utilized so much better if you are looking forward. Learn from the past, live for today, and plan for the future. This gift of giving is not only for you but for all your loved ones. We are entering into the season of giving and being thankful so let’s start by giving to ourselves first and being thankful that we have today to make that commitment. I love both of the Frozen movies. I’ve worked hard on letting things go but it sure would be nice if I could have a little buddy like Elsa did in the movie to share my success with. I want to build a snowman. Will you join me? Where’s our Olaf?
