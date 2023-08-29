Donald Edwin McMurry, age 73, of Banks, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton, Arkansas. He was born on Dec. 19, 1949, in Warren, Arkansas, to the late David McMurry and Margie Parks McMurry.
Survivors include his brother, Frank McMurry and spouse Suzanne of Clinton, Arkansas; his sister, Alice Faye Bradford of Banks, Arkansas; niece, Kristi Sarlo and spouse Jason of Mabelvale, Arkansas; and nephew, Grant McMurry of Morrilton, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Frazer’s Funeral Home in Warren, Arkansas. Burial in McFarland Cemetery in Banks, Arkansas, by Frazer’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.