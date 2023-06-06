Donald Jerry Dunn, 71, of Mountain View, Arkansas, formerly of Shirley, passed away and joined his beloved wife Callie on May 24, 2023. He was born on Nov. 24, 1951, in Brownsville, Arkansas, to the late Albert and Ettie (Stone) Dunn.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Callie Jo (Sitton) Dunn, brother, Bobby Dunn and nephew, Terry Dunn.
Donald was proud Vietnam Veteran and a cross country truck driver for many years and also contributed to other trades throughout his working career. He was married to the love of his life, Callie Jo for 51 years. Donald was an avid fisherman, loved to watch old western and listen to Johnny Cash. He was loved by many and will be missed by those close to him.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Amanda Dunn-Tice of Clinton, Arkansas, Michelle Dunn of Choctaw, Arkansas, Sarah Rose (Skip Lane) of Mountain View, Arkansas, Tyler Dunn of Shirley, Arkansas; grandchildren, Mason Speer, Elaine, Malory, Billy and Garrett Tice, Corey Key, Ian Johnson, Josie Dunn, Elisha and CJ Rose; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Dunn of Missouri; several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A graveside service with military honors was held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Bradford Cemetery in Shirley, Arkansas.
To express condolences online you may visit www.rollerfuneralhome.com/ clinton.
