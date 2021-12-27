Once the wrapping paper has been thrown away and the last drop of eggnog has been consumed, few people have a use for that evergreen tree that graced their home during the holiday season. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a job for those leftover trees — fish habitat.
The AGFC has drop-off locations across the state to let your old Christmas tree have a second life as underwater cover. The small spaces and dense cover offered by fresh Christmas trees make excellent nursery habitat for small fish as well as great places to fish.
Anglers are welcome to remove trees from drop-off locations to create their own fish attractors. Tying the trees to cinder blocks with parachute cord is a popular option to weight the trees down.
The small branches will deteriorate quickly, so it’s best to sink the trees in groups. The trunks of the trees will last much longer, offering some woody cover long after a single tree’s attractiveness wanes.
Trees should be clean of all ornaments, lights and tinsel before they are dropped off. Artificial Christmas trees should not be used as fish habitat, either.
Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations until the end of January:
Northwest Arkansas
Beaver Lake – Highway 12 Access, AGFC Don Roufa Highway 412 Access and Monte Ne Boat Ramp Access.
Lake Elmdale – Boat Ramp Access.
Bob Kidd Lake – Boat Ramp Access.
Crystal Lake – Boat Ramp Access.
North Arkansas
Bull Shoals Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.
Norfork Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.
Northeast Arkansas
Jonesboro – Craighead Forest Park Lake boat ramp.
Lake Bono – Boat Ramp Access.
Lake Walcott – Crowley’s Ridge State Park Boat Ramp Access.
Lake Charles – West parking lot at Highway 25 Boat Ramp Access.
Central Arkansas
Arkansas River – Riverview Park Access in North Little Rock.
Lake Barnett – Reed Access.
Lake Conway – Lawrence Landing Access.
Greers Ferry Lake – Sandy Beach (Heber Springs), Devils Fork Recreation Area and Choctaw Recreation Area (Choctaw-Clinton).
Harris Brake Lake – Chittman Hill Access.
Lake Pickthorne – Boat Ramp Access.
Lake Overcup – Lake Overcup Landing.
Cox Creek Lake – Cox Creek Lake Public Access.
Lake Hamilton – Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery Access Area.
Jack Nolen – Boat Ramp Access at Fire Station.
Sugar Loaf Lake – Boat Ramp Access.
East Arkansas
Horseshoe Lake – Boat Ramp Access.
Wynne Sports Complex Family and Community Fishing Pond.
Southeast Arkansas
Lake Chicot – Connerly Bayou Access Area.
Lake Monticello – Hunger Run Access.
Cook’s Lake – Potlatch Conservation Education Center at 625 Cook’s Lake Road, Casscoe, or the bus lot across from Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Stuttgart.
South Arkansas
Camden – AGFC Regional Office on Ben Lane, next to the National Guard Armory.
Upper White Oak Lake – Upper Jack’s Landing.
Magnolia – Columbia County Road Department Yard on Highway 371.
El Dorado – City recycling center drop-offs: one behind Arby’s and one on South Jackson.
Smackover – Recycling Drop-Off Center (these will be transported to El Dorado).
Southwest Arkansas
Bois d’Arc Lake – Kidd’s Landing or Hatfield Access.
Millwood Lake – Cottonshed, White Cliffs Recreation Areas and the Millwood State Park ramp on the point.
Dierks Lake – Jefferson Ridge South Recreation Area.
De Queen Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.
Gillham Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.
Lake Greeson – New Cowhide Cove and Self Creek Recreation areas.
South Fork Lake – South Fork Lake Access.
Terre Noire Lake – Terre Noire Lake Access.
Hope – AGFC Regional Office on U.S. Highway 67 East.
Lake Dieffenbacher – Bobby Ferguson Park Pavilion.
The Conway Sanitation Department reminded users that Christmas trees – real or fake – are not recyclable.
“If the tree is faux, donate or [place in] green garbage cart. If the tree is too large for the lid to close completely, bring directly to the landfill for disposal,” the department said in a social media post. “If the tree is natural., completely remove all decorations. Donate for wildlife needs or place curbside as yard waste. If too large to meet yard waste collection requirements, bring directly to the landfill for correct disposal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.