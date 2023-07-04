The following made donations to the Shady Grove Cemetery fund:
Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Moody, Manuel and Sherry Bixler, Nancy and Andy Hensley, James and Debra Little, Bobby Dupree, Ronnie Dollar, Buck and Frankie Treece, Rick Robertson, Margie Beckham, Stan and Pam Murray, Olas Allen, Oleda Harness, Cecil Bane, Kerry and Nathan Mayes, Troy Treece, Mickey Newman, Reta Collums, Jim and Vickie Whisenant, Donna Cox, Mary Lou Collinsworth, Robert and Vivian Sharer, Marilyn and Vernon Tumbleson, Lodean Reeves, Jerry and Melisha Rodgers, Doris Ingram, Tommy and Judy Collins, James and Barbara Webb, Patsy Ward, Darrell Watts, Kelly Knight, David Delk, Elvir and Janice Moody, Thomas and Anna Harness, Elmer Stewart, Darrell Watts, Howell and Wanda Owens, Elaine Treadaway, Dean Bonds, Clariece Reeves, Mary Haile, Jimmy and Thelma Murray, Wanda Thompson, Gene Nichols, Betty McCullum, Tracy Downing, Rhonda and Ronald Alleva, Richard Downing and Tena Koonce.
This covers donations from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. It is important to support our cemetery.
