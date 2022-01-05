Donna S. Moore of Clinton turns 90 years old January 2, 2022. Surrounded by her family, she celebrated her 90th birthday today. Attending were her children, Denise Alred and Brenda Moore from Little Rock, Carol Broach (Bob) from Indiana and Kathy Vardaman (Jeff) from Bentonville. Also in attendance were Donna’s Sister, Jean Gately of Earle, 2 of her 7 grandchildren, Michelle Garner (Justin) and Trey Alred (Micah) of Hot Springs. Of her 18 great grandchildren and 2 step-great, great grandchildren, joining MaMaw in celebrating her birthday were Phillip, Cynthia and Daphne Garner of Little Rock, Will Evans of Little Rock, and Lucas and Mia Alred of Hot Springs.

