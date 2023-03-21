”Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
I just don’t get it. I mean I was so disappointed this week when I witnessed a few people act so ungrateful when someone showed kindness to them. I’m just really struggling with being hurt, angry, shocked, and disappointed. Lots of negative adjectives and that doesn’t sit well with me.
Some people would complain if you hung them with a new rope. I’ve heard this saying so many times but when I see it in action it still astonishes me that someone could be so ungrateful. How sad. I’ve also heard it said that there are three surefire ways to fail in life. One, complain about everything. Two, blame others for your problems. And three, never be grateful. I may not succeed in all things but I try very hard to never complain. Every day is a blessing even those “trying” days. If I am at fault I will admit it, begrudgingly at times but it never ends well if you don’t admit that you aren’t perfect. We all make mistakes, we all need to own up to them when we do, make the corrections needed and move on. And I am grateful each and every day.
Your kindness challenge this week is to remember to always be grateful. Give thanks every day, even for the smallest things.
“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” – Robert Brault
Being grateful brings happiness. You deserve to be happy every day.
“I am happy because I’m grateful. I choose to be grateful. That gratitude allows me to be happy.” – Will Arnett
Besides, when you are happy every day it makes people wonder what you are up to.
Sean and I have come up with a way to deal with things that upset or challenge us. Every night just before bedtime we talk about the things that were good in our day. No negatives, just positives. Then we pray together and go to sleep with joy in our hearts and hope for the next day. The true path to happiness doesn’t mean that you have it all and everything in your life is good. The path to true happiness is being grateful for all that you do have. So ... don’t worry, be happy, in every life we have some trouble, but when you worry, you make it double, so as Bobby McFerrin wrote, “Don’t worry be happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.