Doris C. Haigwood Handford, 85, of Fairfield Bay passed away February 2, 2022. She was born September 27, 1936 in Batesville to Claud Franklin and Bessie (Bray) Haigwood.
Doris never met a stranger, helped many families over the years, and was a wonderful wife and mother.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Handford White (Mark) of Fairfield Bay; one Son, Scott Handford of Fairfield Bay; one brother, Royce Haigwood of Batesville; four grandchildren, Savannah White; Joshua Witt; Jarrett Handford; Clayton Handford and four great-grandchildren Jarrod; Ireland; Braxton; and Scarlet.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley W. Handford; son Christopher F. Handford; and two sisters, Treva Hall; Sharon West.
A family Service will be held at a later date.
