SCOTLAND — A sheriff’s deputy was compelled to draw her gun after a confrontation with a man Saturday, Jan. 23.
Arrested in connection was Jerry Lewis Warrick, 53, of Scotland, charged with Aggravated Assault. He is currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center.
According to court affidavit, the deputy was dispatched to a Scotland address “in reference to an active domestic in progress.” When the deputy arrived she met with Warrick on the front porch.
Warrick, per the report, told the deputy of people coming in and out of the house, then pointing to a nearby field and claiming “… the guy in the black cowboy hat is there. He is shaking his head at me.”
The deputy, in the report, said she could see no person in a cowboy hat in the field.
An interview with others in the home gave deputies information that Warrick had been violent, hallucinating about others in the home and possibly using methamphetamine over an extended period of time.
As the interviews with others were ongoing, Warrick, per the report, reached behind him and pulled out a gun and pointing it at the field where he had reported the man in the cowboy hat. The deputy drew her weapon and got between Warrick and the others being interviewed and ordered him to put his hands up. Warrack reportedly put the weapon down and raised his hands and he was quickly put in “hand restraints,” per the report.
He was then taken to the detention center. No bond is listed.
