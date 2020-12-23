Kansas City, MO – This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is partnering with the State Highway Safety Offices in Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving. From December 18, 2020, through January 1, 2021, law enforcement will participate in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.
Sadly, the statistics prove that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. This is why we want to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
“The holidays should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk-driving crash,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “We need a commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior,” she said.
In December 2018, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance – alcohol or other drugs – is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior.
Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. NHTSA recommends designating a sober driver if you plan to drink at an event or use a rideshare service. Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, during the holiday season, we will make zero exceptions and arrest all drunk drivers. There are just no excuses,” said DeCourcy.
Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely. If you see a drunk driver on the road, be sure to contact local law enforcement.
For more information about the 2020 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
