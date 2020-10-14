Beginning Oct. 26 Driver’s License Testing will resume in Clinton on Mondays only.
Testing will take place at 1414 US HWY 65 in Clinton at the Van Buren County Annex Building in the Quorum Court room.
Road tests are given from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. by appointments only. You can schedule your test by going to the following website. https://www.ark.org/asp _driver_scheduler.
Written tests will be given from 1 -3:30 p.m.
Russellville will not be giving any Driver’s tests on Mondays beginning Oct. 26.
