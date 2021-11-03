An online scheduling tool will soon be available to anyone preparing to be tested for the written knowledge portion of the Arkansas driver’s license exam. Beginning Nov. 1 the online scheduler can be accessed statewide at https://telegov.egov.com/aspdlskills/
The scheduling tool for written examinations has been in an initial testing phase and was limited for use at northwest and central Arkansas driver testing sites. The skills portion of the test has been available as part of the scheduling tool for more than a year.
Test applicants, along with parents or guardians of teenagers preparing to take the test, can learn more about the process of using the scheduling tool at ar.gov/dlprep
“The Arkansas State Police is constantly working to streamline the driver testing process and assist parents to prepare their teenage children to become Arkansas drivers,” Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police said. “The online scheduling tool is intended to help parents and guardians avoid rearranging their work or personal schedules while accompanying a child to take the written or skills drivers tests.”
The scheduling tool is expected to eventually eliminate the long lines of test applicants and the complications parents frequently experience when the test sites are open to one and all, but, operating with limited examiner personnel or insufficient time to accommodate everyone on a particular day. The online scheduling tool will send a text or email message to a parent or guardian should an unexpected change occur during the daily testing schedules.
Additionally, the online scheduling tool is being made available to commercial driver license applicants ready to take either the written or skills tests.
Test applicants who do not have a prearranged appointment will be accommodated by examiners at state police testing sites as the schedule and personnel availability may permit.
Anyone planning to take either the written or skills portion of the Arkansas driver’s test, including parents or guardians of teenagers studying for the test, are strongly encouraged to be familiar with updated information about the requirements and testing process. The latest driving test information can always be found at https://www.dps.arkansas.gov/law-enforcement/arkansas-state-police/services-programs/driver-examination/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.