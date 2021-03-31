CLINTON — A couple sleeping in a parked car Clinton police being called to a business March 15. Per the police report, the call came after a business owner found “a male subject passed out in a vehicle on the property of his business.”
Arrested in connection with the incident was Skyler Dalton Allen, 30, of Galena Missouri, after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
After police arrived at the Clinton business, the reporting officer found a blue SUV with two people inside, both sound asleep. As the officer inspected the scene he found a “glass smoking device” next to the leg of the woman sleeping in the passenger seat.
“I knocked on the window several times before the male driver woke up and I asked him to exit the vehicle,” the report stated.
The officer patted down the man and woman who had been sleeping “due to suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.” As the officer searched the man, Allen, he found a small plastic bag in his pocket. Inside the plastic bag was a “crystal-like substance,” suspected to be methamphetamine.
Based upon this, the officer searched the SUV. Inside he found an additional clear bag containing a crystal-like substance and two glass smoking devices. Interestingly, the officer also found two portable Sawzall saws and a metal grinder. He questioned the pair due to “several catalytic converters cut off church vehicles in the city and county,” per the report.
The pair “vehemently denied having anything to do with the thefts,” the report stated.
Allen and his passenger were taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center and fingerprinted, then released due to COVID-19 restrictions. An arrest warrant was issued for Allen on March 24.
