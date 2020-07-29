CLINTON – A traffic stop for a license plate light not working resulted in charges against a Clinton man including drugs and gun charges.
Charged was Dennis Jerry Horton, 44, of Clinton, charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and faulty tail lamps and reflectors.
Events began when a Clinton Police officer spotted a car Saturday, July 18, driving on West James Street without a working license plate light. The officer made a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Horton.
When the officer called in Horton to dispatch, they returned that the man had an outstanding warrant out of Fairfield Bay for Criminal Mischief in the first degree.
The officer reported at that point recalling his assisting a second officer with a search warrant on a storage until rented by Horton two days earlier. There, the officer reported, “I found numerous items that were consistent with the use of methamphetamine and the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.”
The officer then had a second officer arrived a detain Horton, the report stated, then made a “protective sweep” of the car in the area within Horton’s reach. The officer found an electronic scale with a white crystalline residue on it. He asked Horton about anything else which might be in the car and was told there was a rifle in the trunk.
A Van Buren County Deputy arrived and swept the car using a K-9. The dog “... alerted several times to the odor of narcotics around [the car],” the officer reported. The car was searched and a “crystal like substance” was found on the driver’s floorboard. Officers also found a sawed-off shotgun and a 10mm rifle in the car’s trunk.
The car was impounded and taken to the county’s road department garage for a closer search. There officers found additional “crystalline substance” under the car’s seat, as well as two syringes in the car’s trunk. Officers also found $1,305 in cash and two cell phones.
Horton was taken to jail, fingerprinted and released.
Horton was taken to jail and charged. The suspected methamphetamine was tested at the police department “and the field test yielded a positive result,” the officer reported.
