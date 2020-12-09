CLINTON — Clinton Police made two arrests in two separate incidents Dec. 1.
In the first incident, an officer spotted a passenger car cross the center line while driving on Highway 65 south at Choctaw. The officer called in the tags and found they were registered to a Toyota SUV, and not the Honda sedan which had just cross the line.
He pulled the driver over and asked for her records, and was told the woman did not have a driver’s license, that it had been suspended. The officer noted she acted nervous and called for the K9 officer. After the dog made a sweep of the car, a syringe was found, used, with a “milky substance” within, per the report.
The woman, Carol E Glass, 39, of Jacksonville was charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to jail, fingerprinted and then released due to COVID-19 restrictions, the report concluded.
In the second incident, police were called to a Douglas Street home due to a suspected “domestic situation,” per the report.
Officers arrived and spoke with the woman there, who told them there was no domestic situation, but that her husband “... was inside intoxicated and being loud.” The officer went inside and spoke with the husband, who was laying on a bed, noting the “strong odor of intoxicants,” per the report.
A call to dispatch revealed the husband had a protection order against him, by the wife.
The officer asked, and the wife told him of two guns in the home, one of which was under the mattress where the husband had been resting. As the husband was a felon, and in violation of a protection order, and being wanted by the Conway Police Department, he was arrested.
Charged was Lee Allin Defate, 53, of Clinton. He is shown currently being held in the Faulkner County jail.
