Elishia Duncan of Clinton has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC), which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc.
IIMC grants the CMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and their state.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global non-profit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.
“In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve,” Pamela Smith, MMCIIMC president, said. “Your city can take immense pride in Elishia’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone.
“On behalf of the IIMC Board of Directors, I am honored to endorse the conferring of CMC to Elishia Duncan, CMC of city of Clinton. We share your pride in this achievement and we applaud your support of the role Elishia plays in your city.”
