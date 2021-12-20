Dustin Morphis of Russellville has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for State Representative in District 44. The district includes parts of Pope and Van Buren counties.
Morphis is the former chairman of the Pope County Republican Committee and presently serves as Chairman of the Pope County 911 Advisory Board.
“After much consideration I have decided to run for State Representative in 2022,” Morphis said. “As a strong conservative, I see a great need for a fighter in Little Rock representing Pope and Van Buren counties. We need a vocal proponent of economic development, educational opportunity, protecting the sanctity of life, and job skills training.
“I know I am the right person for the job and that voters can trust my commitment to be a responsive, conservative voice who will actually work for our area.”
Morphis, a graduate of Russellville High School, received his Bachelor of Science from Arkansas Tech University and has worked as an account manager in Community Relations for Bridgestone Americas Tube Business for over 28 years.
He is the chairman of the Pope County 911 Advisory Board, president of Dover Area Chamber of Commerce, president of the Equestrian Zone, secretary/treasurer of Russellville Chamber of Commerce and the Russellville Regional Economic Alliance. He also is the first vice chairman of the Pope County Republican Party and first vice chairman of the Dover Lions Club.
Morphis and his wife, Joy, live in Russellville and have been married for over 16 years. They attend First United Methodist Church of Russellville.
