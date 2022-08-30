Earl Chusion Newton, Jr., age 74, passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, at his home in Shirley, Arkansas. He was born on Feb. 26, 1948, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to the late Earl Newton, Sr., and Ruby Whatley. On July 29, 1977, Earl married Melinda Inman in Memphis, Tennessee.
Earl grew up in Enterprise, Alabama, where he graduated high school. He entered the Marine Corps after high school. He was a combat veteran who volunteered for two tours in Vietnam and received two Purple Hearts.
He served as President of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Mall Merchants Association. He was a member of the Lions Club and Rotary. He was a Shriner and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
He is preceded in death by Jo Ann and Dick Inman.
Earl is survived by his wife, Melinda of Shirley, Arkansas; four children, Shane Newton of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, Tera (Jody) Newton-Litaker of Shirley, Arkansas, Elisha (Shawn) Newton-Moeller of Vilonia, Arkansas, and Blake (Tamara) Newton of Shirley, Arkansas; several grandchildren, Grant Newton, Clay Bullard, Tyler (Seraiah) Bullard, Jacob Litaker, Jaile Litaker, Hayden Moeller, Hailey Moeller, Madison Moeller, Riley Newton, Eliana Bullard; sister-in-law and family, Lisa Inman, Alex Inman and Addison Bilskey.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas, on Friday, Aug. 26. A military service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. The family encourages those that would like to wear red in honor of Remember Everyone Deployed (RED) to do so.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Toys for Tots (18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172) or National Brain Tumor Society (55 Chapel St, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458).
“Grief never ends but it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness or lack of faith. Grief is the price you pay for love.”
Earl was a very passionate person. He was “all in” on anything he chose to do. His priorities were his family, his friends, and his country – a Marine through and through. He quickly taught us all, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He served his country well and was dedicated to supporting troops. “RED on Friday” (Remember Everyone Deployed) was a mantra to him and his regular post on Facebook to educate others of its meaning.
Earl loved to work. He had an old school work ethic. Whether that was managing land, cattle, horses, or running a grocery store – he did not know how to not work. Well, until he retired, and then not working seemed to suit him just fine.
He loved nature. Whether it was a garden, plants, or flowers, his ability to grow things was unbelievable. He had a talent for nature photography, capturing nature in breathtaking ways on his many hikes or rides. He also loved worms.
Earl loved river rides. Whether that was in one of his trucks or his 4-wheeler, alone or with family and friends, he could stay gone all day, exploring or experiencing new adventures. No dirt roads were left untraveled and no rock left unturned by Earl in our area of Arkansas.
He loved to make things. Whether it was a shed, a garden, fences or rock walls, he enjoyed working with his hands. But he was most famous for his homemade wine and pickles.
Earl loved music. If he was awake, his playlist was on. Would it be rock, lofi, pop, easy listening, or death metal next? You never knew because it was all on there.
He loved the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He loved conspiracy theories and YouTube.
He loved to play Castle Age.
He loved his cats, Ringer and Taz.
Most importantly, the people loved, he loved them fiercely. Sharing the things he loved with the people he loved was how he lived his life. Earl will be missed.
Roll Tide.
Semper Fi.
