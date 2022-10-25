Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston reminded voters that early voting for the 2022 general election, nonpartisan judicial runoff election and school elections started Monday.
Early voting will run through Nov. 7. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the final Monday before Election Day. Polls are closed on Sundays.
To check your voter registration, find your polling location and operating hours or to view a sample ballot, visit www.voterview.org.
A voter guide containing unbiased information regarding ballot issues, produced by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Public Policy Center, can be accessed atwww.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/ voter-education.
If you have moved to another county since you last voted, you have until Nov. 4 to update your voter registration with your county clerk for this election.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls that day will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Arkansas law requires that voters present a photo ID before voting.
Election results will be available at the Secretary of State’s website after the polls close on Election Day at www.sos.arkansas.gov. Because of printing deadlines, election results will run in the Nov. 16 issue of the Van Buren County Democrat.
