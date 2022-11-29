Early voting began Tuesday in the Fairfield Bay runoff election for mayor.
Eligible voters may cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 5 at the Annex Building, Election Coordinator Brenda Alexander said.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 6.
Complying with Arkansas Code Title 7. Elections § 7-5-106, a runoff will be held between Jackie Sikes and Daniel Feuer. Arkansas Code Title 7 reads: Elections § 7-5-106 (a)(1) If there are more than two (2) candidates for election to any county elected office, including the office of justice of the peace, at any general election held in this state and no candidate for the county elected office receives a majority of the votes cast for the county elected office, there shall be a runoff general election held in that county four (4) weeks following the date of the general election at which the names of the two (2) candidates receiving the highest number of votes, but not a majority, shall be placed on the ballot to be voted upon by the qualified electors of the county. (2)(A) The following procedure will govern if there are more than two (2) candidates for election to any municipal office at any general election held in this state in which no candidate for the municipal office receives either: (i) A majority of the votes cast; or (ii) A plurality of forty percent (40 percent) of the votes cast. (B)(i) A candidate who receives a plurality of forty percent (40 percent) of the votes cast must obtain at least twenty percent (20 percent) more of the votes cast than the second-place candidate for the municipal office to avoid a runoff general election against the second-place candidate. (ii) If required, the runoff general election between the two (2) candidates shall be held in that municipality four (4) weeks following the date of the general election with the names of the two (2) candidates placed on the ballot to be voted upon by the qualified electors of the municipality.
Sikes believes her record of public service and volunteerism for more than two decades proves that she is the best candidate for mayor of Fairfield Bay. Sikes has considerable experience with grant submission, founding and chairing of nonprofits that have made a considerable impact on the quality of life for the communities affected by these positive efforts, Zac Coen previously reported in the Van Buren County Democrat.
Daniel Feuer, while lacking experience in the political realm, plans to continue a “positive campaign going forward,” with hopes that voters will set aside the past and look forward, Coen previously reported. Both candidates reiterated the urgent significance of voting again this Dec. 6 for the runoff election between the two, Coen previously reported.
