CLINTON (Oct. 26,2020) — Early voting in Van Buren County continues with no problems, Van Buren County Clerk Pam Bradford said Monday.
Over 3,000 voters had participated in early voting at the County Annex without any problems, she said.
“It’s going really smoothly,” Bradford said.
In the past week two election commissioners, Janice Sundelin and Jimmy Kirkendoll had been appointed by the state Republican Party. These were the replacement for the two commissioners, Aime Hamilton and Rev. Will Fosse, who had submitted their resignation last Monday, Oct. 19.
Bradford said the two new commissioners had been sworn in.
After last week’s resignations, the county needed to replace at least one commissioner in order to have enough commissioners on hand to certify the county vote. The resignation left one remaining commission member of the three member commission.
Commissioners were appointed by the state Republican party. The state party was needed to make the appointments, as the county party had been disbanded earlier this year. Commissioner appointments are made by political parties, with two from the majority party, in this case Republican, and one from the Democrat party.
Early voting is underway 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30 at the County Annex, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Vote Centers are used on Election Day, opening at 7:30 a.m. Locations: Bee Branch Volunteer Fire Department, Van Buren County Library, Dennard Volunteer Fire Department and Fairfield Bay Baptist Church. Centers are scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m., but voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will remain eligible to vote. A Van Buren County citizen may vote at any county Vote Center on Election Day.
