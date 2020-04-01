‘Do I have it?’
The 1987 book And the Band Played On is about the AIDS epidemic and the social response to that epidemic.
This editorial is not about AIDS, but we were reminded about one line in the book where the author, Randy Shilts, was interviewing someone engaged in the gay culture of the time who talked about what it was like to be gay, when the disease was infecting so many people. The reading was from long ago, but it comes down to “You’d cough, or have a touch of fever, and wonder ‘Oh no! Is this it?’” wondering if they were an AIDS victim.
And now the time of COVID-19; and now the time of pollen.
And so with every sneeze, every cough, that internal voice: “Is this it? Do I have it?” and of course you don’t know. And you wait, and you wake up the next morning, and you feel okay so maybe it was just a sneeze, just a cough, maybe things are going to be all right after all.
“Probably” all right, but “probably” is, as the man says, a big word. You probably will survive this, probably, you can probably feel secure, walled off in your home space, that the dark angel of COVID-19 won’t stop by your house.
But a couple things here: First, you don’t know. Heck, we don’t know. Nobody, in fact, knows. We do know by even the most conservative estimates that the tide has not finished rising. This means, of course, that you have a role which is to not be part of the rising tide.
It’s simple, really: Assume you have it, assume you are a carrier.
Keep it to yourself; keep to yourself.
Governor Hutchinson has stated repeatedly that he has not issued a shelter-in-place order under the expectation that Arkansas-minded Arkansans will do they things they have to do to keep this thing from spreading. They will wash their hands. They will stay away from people. They will then again wash their hands. They will also stay away from people.
It’s simple, really: Assume you have it, assume you are a carrier.
It is a time of personal responsibility, now than, possibly, any other time we could recall. Do your part.
Second to this, is to be thankful. Oh, we know, it’s hard to be thankful when you’re thinking you’re a carrier of a very troubling disease. But recall this: People are going out in the world, well aware, even better aware, than most in the terms of the disease and its transmission, and they’re going out in the world because they have to, they must. It is a global pandemic and they are health care professionals.
This is what they do.
We need to thank them, we need to be grateful for them. While the rest of us are staying inside and away, they are going out – in a system which was apparently under-prepared for this crisis (we’ll point fingers on this point some other time) – and dealing with it, confronting it, facing the enemy, aiding the enemy’s victims.
The least we could do is be thankful for them. We suggest going further, to being proud for them, proud we live in a time and place where people, knowing it’s dangerous, go out and fight that dragon, PPE or no.
Assume you’re a carrier. Stay inside, be thankful for the people who aren’t. (Wash your hands.) It looks like the worse weeks are ahead.
Be careful.
Isaiah 53 (NIV)
1 Who has believed our message and to whom has the arm of the Lord been revealed?
2 He grew up before him like a tender shoot, and like a root out of dry ground. He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him, nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.
3 He was despised and rejected by mankind, a man of suffering, and familiar with pain. Like one from whom people hide their faces he was despised, and we held him in low esteem.
4 Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering, yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted.
5 But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.
6 We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all.
7 He was oppressed and afflicted, yet he did not open his mouth; he was led like a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth.
8 By oppression and judgment he was taken away. Yet who of his generation protested? For he was cut off from the land of the living; for the transgression of my people he was punished.
9 He was assigned a grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death, though he had done no violence, nor was any deceit in his mouth.
10 Yet it was the Lord’s will to crush him and cause him to suffer, and though the Lord makes his life an offering for sin, he will see his offspring and prolong his days, and the will of the Lord will prosper in his hand.
11 After he has suffered, he will see the light of life and be satisfied; by his knowledge my righteous servant will justify many, and he will bear their iniquities.
12 Therefore I will give him a portion among the great, and he will divide the spoils with the strong, because he poured out his life unto death, and was numbered with the transgressors. For he bore the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.
