We are pleased to see plans being laid out for the 2024 solar eclipse. Granted, delight about planning for an eclipse is not a typical editorial statement, but in this case the darkening, as it were, is going to be directly over Clinton with an expected time-under of 4 minutes and 14.9 seconds.
A quick skim of news reports show Clinton’s exposure among the longest in Arkansas. Heber Springs, our friends across the lake? Four minutes and 2.3 seconds as a case in point. What this means is people will travel a long, long, way to be able to see the eclipse, and those who are the most serious will be traveling to Clinton, Arkansas, USA, where the eclipse will have its longest run.
With the county judge announcing the formation of a board to help coordinate and align for this epic event on April 8, 2024 (and “epic” has never been more truly used) we’re seeing a community planning ahead for the expected crush of tourists – many more than we see for, for example, the Chuckwagon Races.
Good. We only get to see so many eclipses in our lifetimes, and we may never get to leverage another. This is a step in that direction. Good.
1 Peter 2: 24-25 (NIV)
24 “He himself bore our sins” in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; “by his wounds you have been healed.” 25 For “you were like sheep going astray,” but now you have returned to the Shepherd and Overseer of your souls.
