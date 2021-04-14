Our View: Cheers and jeers
Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
Cheers to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for vetoing HB1570, which bars health care professionals from providing gender transition medical procedures and surgeries to Arkansas transgender children under the age of 18, prohibits the use of state funds for gender transition health care for minors and allows insurance companies to deny coverage for gender transition procedures and surgeries for transgender Arkansans of any age.
“If (the bill) becomes law, then we are creating new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people,” the governor said. “The bill is over broad, extreme and does not grandfather those young people who are currently under hormone treatment. In other words, the young people who are currently under a doctor’s care will be without treatment when this law goes into effect.”
He said those decisions should be made by children, their parents and their doctors, and not by politicians.
We agree with the governor and applaud him for vetoing the bill, even though he correctly believed the legislature would override his veto.
On that note, jeers to the state legislature for doing so. Pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who met with the governor prior to him deciding whether to sign or veto the bill said the measure would harm a community already at higher risk for depression and suicide. This bill does not “protect children,” as its sponsors have said. Gender confirming surgery already isn’t performed on minors in the state. It does nothing to protect but plenty to harm.
Cheers to Congressmen French Hill and John Boozman. Rep. Hill has held job fairs across the state trying to drive economic development forward and reduce unemployment in the state. Sen. Boozman has pushed for all veterans to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and toured the Conway Veterans Affairs Clinic earlier this week.
Cheers to the ones reading this. We appreciate our readers for supporting community journalism. A well-read and in-the-know population enriches the community.
1 Timothy 1:12-20 (NIV) The Lord’s Grace to Paul
12 I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has given me strength, that he considered me trustworthy, appointing me to his service. 13 Even though I was once a blasphemer and a persecutor and a violent man, I was shown mercy because I acted in ignorance and unbelief. 14 The grace of our Lord was poured out on me abundantly, along with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus.
15 Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners – of whom I am the worst. 16 But for that very reason I was shown mercy so that in me, the worst of sinners, Christ Jesus might display his immense patience as an example for those who would believe in him and receive eternal life. 17 Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only God, be honor and glory for ever and ever. Amen.
The Charge to Timothy Renewed
18 Timothy, my son, I am giving you this command in keeping with the prophecies once made about you, so that by recalling them you may fight the battle well, 19 holding on to faith and a good conscience, which some have rejected and so have suffered shipwreck with regard to the faith. 20 Among them are Hymenaeus and Alexander, whom I have handed over to Satan to be taught not to blaspheme.
