The wait is on
We note the natives are getting restless.
Of course they (we) are. We’ve been under this stay-at-home not-order for some weeks now, and it’s getting old. What was once this kind of thing, this snow day in March, has turned into this weeks-long slog. Keeping our heads down, picking it up at the curb, cutting our own hair while facing the mirror, and so forth.
One foot in front of the other, one boring, tedious, foot in front of the other. Waiting, waiting, it’s getting old.
And “old,” “getting old,” is something to face unto itself (“Meatloaf? Again?) but this is the kind of getting old that’s costing people money. Unemployment, of course, is skyrocketing, and business operations, good ol’ revenue-generating-people-employing flip-the-sigh-to-open lights-on and provide a service work, that’s not happening.
And people are getting tired of it not happening. Of course they are.
Worst. Snow day. Ever.
But, alas, we have to be the adults, and we have to face the reality. This is a pandemic, this is a global pandemic. Wanting to get things “back to normal” (and we suspect it will be a very long time before that happens) is a normal (that word again) human reaction, of course it is.
But right now we have to wait, just wait.
The numbers speak for themselves, the same numbers which show Arkansas, is, on the whole, doing a pretty good job at playing this thing by the book, and staying six feet apart, wearing a mask and keeping one’s hands clean.
We know that nationally, this will be the week of big numbers. But, alas, that will not be true for Arkansas. By our, call it fortune, call it misfortune, we’re running at least one week behind the rest of the country. So it’s not a matter of “this week and then we all go to the (place).” It’s a question of “Just a couple more weeks, maybe even three, then we can go to the (place) like we used to go back when things were normal ... if even then.”
And we’ll shake our heads ruefully and try to divine what normal is going to be in the time to come.
But enough about the future, this is about the now, this is about this week, and next week, the next couple weeks or so.
Y’all, we need to hang in there. We need to stay separated, clean and breathing through masks. Yeah yeah, it’s a massive pain in the neck and a period we really want to get behind us, but – here’s the key point, pay attention – human lives are at stake here.
Put it another way: You want to go out, you want to cluster, you want those doors to be unlocked again (and of course you do). But if you go for it, and it’s too early, people will die.
We know, harsh words, but there you are, try to ignore this thing away and people will die. You, clustered around the (whatever) can lead to someone’s death. It’s that kind of disease, it’s that kind of time we’re in, it’s that kind of long slow snow day we still have to get behind us before we get to running around.
Thank you. Thank you for hanging in there, thank you for giving it a while longer, thank you for doing what has to be done, no matter how uncomfortable and annoying. We’ll get through this, just be patient.
Be patient.
Romans 12 (NIV)
A Living Sacrifice
12 Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God – this is your true and proper worship. 2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.
Humble Service in the Body of Christ
3 For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you. 4 For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, 5 so in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others. 6 We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us. If your gift is prophesying, then prophesy in accordance with your faith; 7 if it is serving, then serve; if it is teaching, then teach; 8 if it is to encourage, then give encouragement; if it is giving, then give generously; if it is to lead, do it diligently; if it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully.
