The Van Buren County Democrat editorial board is made up of publisher Frank Leto and editor Alex Kienlen.
Stay safe
It would be easy to be lulled into a false sense of security.
The state mask mandate has ended, vaccines are available and becoming more so each day, and things are, as they say “Opening up.”
Yet we note new COVID-19 cases being reported in the state every day. And we hear the conversations in the county and region, of this family afflicted, of that one, as the disease continues its path.
We are enjoying the opening up. We are enjoying getting out more, of being around people more, and are looking forward to the months to come. But let us not be arrogant. This is a serious disease, it is still alive and moving and it in turn deserves our respect.
Mandate or no, masks still have a purpose, as does social distancing and hand washing. However much things have opened up, we will continue to avoid crowded spaces. Further to this point, the disease has had a significant impact on lives, even those who were not personally infected. As the rest of the world becomes accustomed to opening up along with us, we will listen and treat with respect those who ask us to put on a mask, to not touch, to wait outside.
This, after all, is not over yet. It is better than it has been in quite some time, but it is not over yet.
1 Corinthians 15: 20-28 (NIV)
20 But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. 21 For since death came through a man, the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man. 22 For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive. 23 But each in turn: Christ, the firstfruits; then, when he comes, those who belong to him. 24 Then the end will come, when he hands over the kingdom to God the Father after he has destroyed all dominion, authority and power. 25 For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet. 26 The last enemy to be destroyed is death. 27 For he “has put everything under his feet.” Now when it says that “everything” has been put under him, it is clear that this does not include God himself, who put everything under Christ. 28 When he has done this, then the Son himself will be made subject to him who put everything under him, so that God may be all in all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.